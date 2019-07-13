A TEENAGE drug dealer caught with a large stash of cocaine and money as well as a gold Rolex watch and designer clothes was ordered to pay back the dirty money he made.

Lewis Bailey’s dealing was uncovered during a police raid as officers looking for a wanted man at a house in Newport’s Dewstow Street in an unrelated case came across the unexpected hoard.

The 19-year-old was sent to a young offender institution in April and was back before a judge for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Newport Crown Court heard how Bailey’s benefit from drug dealing stood at £2,863 and he was ordered to repay £1,783.

The defendant was told by Judge Daniel Williams he has until September 12 to do so or face an additional two months in custody.

During his sentencing hearing earlier this year, also held at Newport Crown Court, prosecutor David Pugh said that when police had raided the house in Dewstow Street, instead of finding the fugitive, the officers discovered Bailey fast asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

He was surrounded by cash and 60 bags of cocaine worth between £1,200 and £1,800.

Mr Pugh said: “They also found designer coats, a gold Rolex watch and expensive trainers.

“The defendant was arrested and interviewed. In the interview he said he had a drug habit and that he was addicted to cocaine.”

He said that Bailey had already served a custodial term in 2017 for possessing heroin with intent to supply in Newport’s Oliver Road.

On that occasion, he was arrested after he had dropped the class A drug as he was being chased by police.

He was found with £1,000 of cash, a mobile phone and 34 wraps of heroin.

Kathryn Lane, representing the defendant, said: “The best mitigation is his early guilty plea.”

She added: “He has let himself down and he can’t believe he has let his family down.

“He realises it is his own fault.”

Miss Lane said her client had found a job following his previous drug dealing conviction but had succumbed to his addiction.

Bailey, of Dewstow Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told him: “You had a large amount of cash, a large amount of drugs as well as high value watches, clothing and trainers which no doubt had been purchased through the sale of drugs.

“This is the second time you have come before the court for a drug trafficking offence.

“If this happens again, you will have a statutory minimum of seven years awaiting you. You are only 19.”

Judge Jenkins jailed him for 32 months.