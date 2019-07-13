WE are a nation of chip lovers, as our most recent shout-out to the public has revealed.

We asked where the best places in Gwent (Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly) are to get fish and chips and hundreds of responses poured in.

There were some great contenders – Jones Fish Bar in Newport and Elgam Fish Bar in Blaenavon almost made the list – but here are the top five, as voted for by the public.

Please note, answers are based on votes, rather than location, and are in no particular order.

The Horseshoe Fish Bar, Hill Street, Pontnewynydd

(The Horseshoe Fish Bar. Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

The Horseshoe Fish Bar was a firm favourite among fish fans, with people praising the venue’s food, service and their option for delivery.

Bryan Hughes said: “The Horseshoe Fish Bar are by far the best, not just for the food but for service with a smile.”

Lisa Fairclough, who previously wouldn’t eat fish, said: “The Horseshoe Fish Bar is the best – no bones or skin whatsoever and their prices are amazing. They definitely have my vote!”

Julie Pearce praised the venue for ‘lovely food’ and always offering a ‘warm welcome’ with Alec Osborn adding that their food is ‘outstanding’ and their staff are ‘friendly.’

Fish Kitchen 1854, Main Road, Maesycwmmer

(Fish Kitchen 1854 Picture: Lee Humphreys)

Fish Kitchen 1854 opened its doors last years but has quickly become a hotspot in Hengoed, catering for everyone.

Sue Ford said: “Their chips are lovely; they offer soft fluffy fish with perfect, crispy batter. And they have a fabulous imagination, regularly creating special menus for the latest events.”

Lou Guillford, who is coeliac, praised the fish and chip shop for doing a monthly gluten free and added: “The food is brilliant, it’s so clean and tidy, and the staff are always helpful.”

Shaun Williams said: “Nothing compares” with Sarah-Anne Evans describing their food as ‘incredible’, and Annie-Rose Rees calling it ‘superb.’

Pontnewydd Fish Bar, New Street, Cwmbran

(Pontnewydd Fish Bar. Picture: Google Maps)

Pontnewydd Fish Bar also got plenty of votes, with many commenting on their portion sizes and value for money.

Simon Probert said: “Pontnewydd Chippy do the best, freshest chips and service with a smile!”

Cora Willard said: “The portion are massive, cheap as chips (pun intended) and the food is top quality for what you pay.”

Scott Lanyon added: “They have fresh, quality food and generous portions. Staff are always friendly too, which is rare.”

Pie Corner Fish Bar, High Cross Lane, Rogerstone

(Pie Corner Fish Bar. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The only Newport venue to make the list, Pie Corner proved popular, particularly for their gluten free and vegan options.

Sophie Linton said: “Definitely Pie Corner Fish Bar, in Roferstone. They cater for vegetarians and vegans, plus gluten free!”

Emmy Butler described their vegetarian options as ‘incredible’ with Laura Clark and Emma Bigmore stating that the staff are ‘lovely.’

Claire Evans ranked Pie Corner highly, describing them as ‘delicious.’

Scam’s Chip and Fin, High Street, Abersychan

(Scam’s Chip and Fin. Picture: Google Maps)

Scam’s Chip and Fin also made the list, praised for their food and their staff.

Sheila Cook said: “Chip and Fin, without a doubt, do the best fish and chips around and the fantastic service is second to none.”

“Generous portions and excellent service,” added Teresa Grayer.

“You will never fail to come out smiling, as the staff are always great fun!”

Danielle McCarthy added that the food is ‘not greasy’ and ‘to die for’ with Kathryn Bradbury rating their food as ‘amazing.’