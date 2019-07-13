FISHING has been a way of life for thousands of years.

It gives people the chance to show off their skills and catches as well as finding out what we have in our waters.

Here we take a look through some old Gwent fishing images.

(Residents of Newport, thought something fishy was going on when giant nets appeared in front of their homes. Local fishermen Johny Matthews and Arthur Oxford Had disposed of their catch but they had to untangle and dry their nets before their next trip in September 1990)

(A study in concentration from Tony Brett who was demonstrating fly tying at the Llandegfedd Fly Fishing Association open day held in aid of the disabled anglers fund in May 1993)

(The lone angler...Colin Smoth, of Caldicot, watches his line as it snakes out over Wentwood Reservoir during the South Wales Argus sponsored fly fishing competition in September 1992)

(Members of Llandegfedd fly fishing Association in July 1987)

(Wentwood R.F.F. Association. Disabled away in November 1995)

(To gain fishing contest Cwmbran boating lake)

(Fishing contest of Cwmbran boating lake in December 1990)

(Brian Lencola with eggs and two same age salmon in October 1985)