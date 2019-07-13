A LIFETIME collection of "unique" classic engineering machinery will go up for auction later this month, with collectors having the chance to take home a piece of Welsh industrial history.

The collection, comprising 68 separate vehicles and pieces of machinery, is being sold by the family of the late David H Jones, who with his brother Mansel owned JE Jones Civil Engineering Contractors in Blackwood throughout the 50s, 60s, 70s, and early 80s.

The family firm was started by the brothers' father, John (Jack) Jones in 1927, who is thought to have owned the first excavator in the county.

The firm’s work included major water authority contracts in the south east Wales area, including large pipelines, pumping stations and storage reservoirs.

They also undertook large land reclamation work when the South Wales coal field started to close down in the late 60s.

Stephen Jones, David's son, said: “The story of this plant’s preservation is I think unique – but it is only half the story, as the other half of the J E Jones Contractors fleet was sold off in 1984, when it was of course working contractor’s plant.

"Now, 35 years later and following my father’s passing, it is time for the collection to be dispersed and to be acquired and enjoyed by enthusiastic collectors and users, who wish to become the next owners and custodians of these machines and ancillary items with their unique history and provenance."

All the machinery and equipment included in the sale was once part of the contracting firm, and is in the main 1950s to mid-1970s registered.

David Jones was always proud of the firm’s machinery, and thought it reflected the strength and capacity of the whole contracting outfit.

“My father used to say that the collection was not just some big machines, but was a whole civil engineering outfit with all equipment and ancillaries," his son said.

The auction, run by Brightwells Auctioneers, will take place at Brightwells Madley Auction Site in Herefordshire on July 24 at midday.