THESE picturesque images capture the glory and tragic reality of one of Gwent’s most enchanting buildings.

Clawdd Farm, in Caerleon, was built more than 100 years ago and boasts picturesque views of the River Usk.

The house appears to have remained in the hands of the Lyne family for decades.

By the 1950s, the house is believed to have been owned by Cecil Lyne, who served as a colonel during both world wars.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ted Lucas took these wonderful pictures of the old building.

(Credit: Ted Lucas - South Wales Camera Club)

And upon his death the building was sold by auction in 1979.

In the 1988 edition of The Healthy Holiday Guide it contained the following: “This beautiful Edwardian farmhouse, set on 19 acres of hillside in the peaceful Vale of Usk, is, self-confessedly, 'cluttered within and without': its exterior bristles with folly-like projections - including a round turret, numerous dormer windows and porches galore.”

(Credit: Ted Lucas - South Wales Camera Club)

In 1995 Clawdd was up for sale again and bought by the Celtic Manor.

The South Wales Argus approached the Celtic Manor to confirm their ownership of the site and to ask whether they had any future plans for it.

(Credit: Ted Lucas - South Wales Camera Club)

They declined to comment.

Suzanne Lloyd, who lives in Caerleon, said: “My mother used to talk about the house all the time when she was alive.

(Credit: Ted Lucas - South Wales Camera Club)

“It is such a beautiful building.

“It is a shame that it is derelict.”