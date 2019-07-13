CHILDREN from Tredegar Park Primary and volunteers from the community are transforming the Duffryn woodland under the Woodland Routes to Wellbeing (WRTW) project, funded by Big Lottery.

Sophia Price, Abby Burge, Finley Ogden, Tia-Lee Maggs, Scarlett Edwards, Rylee Clayden, Martyna Warchol, Chloe Seal, T'yna Case, Brenda Easton and Alicia McSweeney have all been chosen to take part in this project and become ‘Community Champions’.

When the clean-up first began, the volunteers were using 150 bags to collect all the rubbish in the area – estimated to be a round 75 tonnes.

Not long after, the bags used were reduced to around six, meaning less rubbish was being collected and ultimately discarded around the estate.

Brenda Easton, the WRTW Project Coordinator said: “This project is really driven by volunteers.

“We want to empower local people to take ownership of their area and the children are key to that.”

One of the volunteers, known as Pete, and regularly seen around the estate with his trolley collecting rubbish, said: “People now are wanting to come out to the area.”

Pete works seven days a week maintaining the cleanliness of the estate and woodland area, reduced his days recently because the amount of fly tipping has decreased dramatically.

“Getting the project to this stage already, after only two years, is because of the amount of people getting involved,” Mrs Easton added.

“Attitudes in the area do seem to be changing, and that’s part of what you hope the project succeeds in doing, but you don’t expect it to happen so fast.”

Once a month, the children give up their Saturday’s to work with the project, and recently created and designed benches in the woodlands.

(Abby Burge drilling away at some logs to create benches)

Finley Ogden and Abby Burge, who have played important roles in creating this new area, said: “It’s fun and important being a community champion.”

(Finley Ogden and Abby Burge sat on their throne created by them)

Both, as well as the rest of the children, are involved in getting a fire pit in the area too so the school can use the area for activities while surrounded by nature.

“I’m very proud of the children and their commitment,” said Mrs Easton.

“It’s such a strong and dedicated group of people working to make a difference.”

The pupils newest project involves them designing a variety of artwork to be painted onto rocks nearby the school in the woodlands, working with local artist Catherine McSweeney.

(Sophia Price, Abby Burge, Finley Ogden, Tia-Lee Maggs, Scarlett Edwards, Rylee Clayden, Martyna Warchol, Chloe Seal standing by their almost finished rocks painted with their designs)

“They are making a change, and art is a great way to do so,” added Mrs McSweeney.

“Art is a release, especially when done outdoors, and the children are really enthusiastic to be involved.”

The rocks are being done with anti-vandal paint, so it shouldn’t occur any minor damages such as pen marks or scuffs.

(A close-up of the almost completed rocks with the Tredegar Park Primary logo)