GWENT Police are appealing for information following an assault in Caerleon Road, Newport, which took place at approximately 6pm on Saturday, May 11.

A man was walking along the street when he challenged three male youths after they sprayed water on an elderly lady.

As he turned to walk away, he was attacked from behind and lost consciousness. He was helped to his feet shortly after by members of the public, and was able to walk home

READ MORE:

The next day he attended the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he was found to have a fractured jaw, which required urgent surgery and the installation of metal framework. He also now has permanent nerve damage in the cheek area.

The Gwent Police statement continued: "Following extensive enquiries into this incident, officers are appealing for the public’s help to track down the person or persons responsible.

"We would particularly like to speak with a woman who helped the victim up. She is described as having shoulder-length curly red hair, being of medium build, and aged between mid-40s and mid-50s. It is believed she may have witnessed the full incident as was the first to come to the victim’s aid, followed by others who helped too.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 14/05/19. Alternatively, direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, on contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."