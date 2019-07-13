RESIDENTS across Gwent are urged to remain vigilant following a recent spike in reports of fake pest controllers and tradespeople attempting to gain access to homes and steal items from within.

Gwent Police are currently investigating a number of similar incidents across the area, including in the Bassaleg and Gaer areas, as well as Caerphilly.

The suspects have predominantly targeted vulnerable victims, including the elderly.

In one incident, a 94-year-old woman allowed two men claiming to be pest controllers into her home. They searched the address and left with £500 cash and a gold watch.

Other victims alleged that a man and woman were knocking on various front doors and offering to carry out work in an aggressive and threatening manner.

One suspect has been described as a white male, aged in his 20s, with dark medium-length hair, wearing shorts, white t-shirt and trainers. He was traveling in a silver Ford Focus.

At this time, it is unclear whether these incidents are linked.

Residents are encouraged to ensure doors are locked, and that a chain is used when opening the door to people they do not know.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Please report any information or suspicious behaviour to Gwent Police on 101. You can also direct message us on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

For more information about how to protect yourself from falling victim to bogus callers, visit the Gwent Police website.