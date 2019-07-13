NEWPORT County AFC have confirmed that defender Mickey Demetriou has signed new a two-year contract to stay at Rodney Parade.

The centre-back has made 126 appearances since joining County in January 2017 and he played 5,172 domestic League minutes last season, the third most of all players in the top four divisions of English football.

And, after last season ended in an agonising extra-time defeat to Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, Demetriou is determined to push for promotion again in the 2019-2020 campaign.

"I’m delighted to be re-signing at the club,” said the 29-year-old, speaking to iFollowExiles after signing his contract extension.

“It felt the right decision and I’m buzzing it’s all completed and it’s finally been announced!

“I’m already looking forward to getting through this pre-season and kicking off the start of the new season at home in front of our fans.

“A big factor in my decision to stay was the fact the majority of the squad have stayed together from last year.

“We have all gelled so well and, with the additions the gaffer [manager Michael Flynn] and Hats [assistant manager Wayne Hatswell] have added into the squad, I can’t wait for the season to start now, for us to get going, keep pushing on and do one better than we did last season.”

Demetriou has been a key player for manager Michael Flynn ever since playing a major role in the Great Escape from relegation in 2017, helping the Exiles finish 11th and seventh in League Two and playing a pivotal role in two famous FA Cup runs.

Flynn added: "Mickey gives us the balance on the left and he is a key member of the group. It’s another key signing for us."

