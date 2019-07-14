IT'S been a year since grass fires englufed the hillsides at Twmbarlwm.

Picture: Rhys Bennett

With the recent scorching weather and more likely on the way, we take a look back at the devastation caused by the blaze.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue battled for more than48 hours to bring the blaze under control on the mountain above Risca, with support from teams of helicopters who collected water from nearby lakes and reservoirs to be dropped from the air onto the flames.

The fires were later deemed to have been deliberately set and a spokesperson for Gwent Police said at the time: "

A police spokesman said: "At approximately 12:44pm on 14th July 2018 we received reports of large fire on a mountain near Blackvein Road between Cwmcarn and Risca.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews tackled the blaze

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The fire has been deemed deliberate and at this time enquiries are ongoing."

Four crews and a helicopter were at the scene during the fire’s peak. Fire crews were using machinery in order to create fire breaks in an effort to control the blaze.

Charred helicopter picks up water near Fochryw Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Nadine Hudson-Featherstone

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) recently received the Pride of Gwent 999 Hero Award for their work tackling the fires last summer.

Picture: Debbie Ward

A service spokesman said: “Without all the help we had with the grass fires, from Natural Resources Wales and Gwent Police, for example, it would never have been possible.

“We are grateful for their support and for this award.

The aftermath of the fire Picture: Kelly Harris

“We will continue to educate people about the risk of grass fires to reduce the likelihood of fires like this in future.”

For more information about SWFRS or how to avoid unintentionally starting a grass fire, visit the service's website at southwales-fire.gov.uk