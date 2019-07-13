PREPARATIONS for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games (BTG) are certainly on a roll and nowhere was this more apparent than in Superbowl at Friars Walk in Newport today.

Local athletes who are gearing up to compete in the Games were gifted with a day’s bowling with their families as part of Superbowl UK’s partnership with the BTG.

Athletes in attendance at the event were swimmer and runner Sophie Wilson, swimmer David Griffiths, runner Eleanor Howell and footballer Kyle Foster.

George Smith, marketing and events manager for Superbowl UK, said: “Teaming up with the Games is fantastic opportunity to say well done to the athletes.

“It’s great to give them a day out with their families free of charge.”

With more than 1,000 competitors taking part in 24 different sports and events, the Games promise to be a festival of sport and life, with more than 2,500 people expected to attend.

Kyle Foster, from Cwmbran, will be taking part in his first every Transplant Games this year.

“I’m really proud to be competing,” he said.

Mr Foster will be taking to the football field to face off against players from all over the country.

“I’ve only trained once so far as I work away,” he said.

“I play centre back, but it will be a bit of a baptism of fire. I’m really looking forward to it though.”

Mr Foster went on to say that the main reason for him taking part was to highlight the importance of keeping fit, especially after transplant surgery.

“I was told I couldn’t carry on working in construction after my transplant but here I am,” he said.

This sentiment was echoed by Eleanor Howells who will be putting her best foot forward on the running track.

She said: “It’s great to raise awareness that having a transplant is not the end of an active life.

“I’m quite nervous to be honest. Pacing myself has been like learning a new style of running all over again.

“It’s great for Newport to get behind the Games and encourage people to get involved.”

The South Wales Argus are official media partners of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games. For more information on the games, visit britishtransplantgames.co.uk