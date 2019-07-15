THE climactic weekend of the 19th Caerleon Festival saw crowds filling the town, bustling towards the festival field near the river.

Huw James performing at The Big Free Caerleon festival . www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

As Festival Chair Tim Davidson pointed out, it was likely down to the cooler weather that many decided that sitting out and enjoying the festivities was the best way to experience the festival.

The festival field next to the river and the Hanbury Arms pub opposite seemed to be the places to be.

The stage at the Hanbury had been generously sponsored by Blackwood’s Manic Street Preachers and, although the Manics didn’t make a surprise appearance, the performances were varied and well received.

“We’re really pleased with the turnout over the ten days,” said Mr Davidson.

The Big Free at Caerleon festival L-R Andrei, Maya and Paul Miklovids enjoying the day. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I would like to thank all of our volunteers for their hard work as well as all the people both from Caerleon and beyond who support us so enthusiastically.

“We even have a couple from Alaska who always come over especially for the festival here in Caerleon.”

Intrigue Duo performing on the Manic Street Preachers sponsored stage at The Big Free Caerleon festival . www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mr Davidson went on to pay tribute to everyone who had performed throughout the festival and those who had been working throughout the year to ensure everything was in order to provide a seamless event.

The Charmborough ring mobile befrey at The Big Free Caerleon festival . www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“The hard work has definitely been worth it,” he said.

Art exhibition at The Big Free Caerleon festival . www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk