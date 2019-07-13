THERE are more than 100 cats in Gwent Cats Protection's care who are looking for a home.

This week, the charity are searching for homes for two adorable felines.

Holly and Jessie are both 11 years old and very shy until they get to know you.

Holly is the cute tabby and white and Jessie is the sweet black bundle of fur.

(11-year old Holly)

They would like a quiet home and a patient owner to let them come around and get to know you in their own time.

READ MORE:

As they are shy and nervous, they have not been introduced to youngsters and therefore need to have a home with no young children.

Both cats have been microchipped and neutered and the adoption fee includes all the vaccinations they may need.

(11-year-old Jessie)

If you’d like to offer Holly or Jessie the second chance they deserve, please contact Gwent Cats Protection.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch