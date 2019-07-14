THERE are dozens of dogs waiting patiently for their new homes and this week, we are profiling Cookie.

Cookie is an adorable bulldog who does have some minor chronic health conditions.

The sweet girl had to carry a litter when she was little more than a pup herself and staff at the centre think that this has exacerbated her conditions.

She gets on well with humans and dogs and can be rehomed either as the only princess or with another dog.

The home would like someone who owns or has previously owned a 'brachycephalic' (flat face) dog, as it is important her new family are familiar with the health issues bulldogs can be prone to.

She would not be suitable to be homes with first-time pet owners as she requires a first class veterinary reference to be adopted by a family.

For more information please contact the staff at the centre, or pop in for a visit!

Call 01633 290902.

No appointment necessary.