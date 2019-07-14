THE Parkway Hotel and Spa in Cwmbran has introduced a new country escape just in time for the summer.

The hotel has introduced the first of its new Shepherd’s Huts on to the grounds, which looks to provide guests with a luxury lodge escape.

The hut features a double bed, en-suite bathroom, wood burning stove, as well as sun loungers and a fire pit to make the most of the warm summer weather.

Kerry Jennings, general manager at the hotel, said: “I’m really proud of this little project.

“The idea is to provide something different.

(The bed inside the new Shepherd's Hut looks out on the grounds of the hotel. Picture: Parkway Hotel and Spa)

“We have a demand here in Torfaen for dog-friendly retreat where you can look out on the wildlife. It’s a bit of an escape.

“The whole idea is to have the country and outdoors kind of vibe, so you can have a lovely trip away and not have to go too far.”

READ MORE:

The hut can be found at the rear of the hotel within its seven-and-a-half acre grounds.

Ms Jennings said that they had been looking for the best way to utilise their award-winning grounds, after the hotel received Gold in the Wales in Bloom awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Our gardens for the last few years have won gold awards for Wales in Bloom,” said Ms Jennings.

(The interior of the new Shepherd's Hut. Picture: Parkway Hotel and Spa)

“These huts are used in some of the owner’s other hotels and they suggested that they would be perfect for us here.

“The main reason we thought it would work is because we have so much land here at the back of the hotel and we felt that we needed to make the most of it.

“It’s about offering the different type of luxury accommodation. That is what we are striving for. I think we have achieved that very well.

“It’s a wonderful addition to the hotel. When the suites were built at the back of the hotel, we thought it couldn’t get any better. But I think we can now say it has.”

(The new Shepherd's Hut in the grounds of the hotel. Picture: Parkway Hotel and Spa)

The hut allows guests to have as much or as little interaction with the main hotel as they want.

Guests have the use of all the hotel and spa’s facilities, or, at the other end of the scale, it offers a delivery package so guests don’t have to leave their retreat.