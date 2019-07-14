The annual Party in the Park event was held in Pontypool Park on Saturday, with crowds enjoying a day of music, dancing and family fun.
This year's event was organised by Pontypool Community Council, after Torfaen council decided to withdraw funding.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenager stabbed victim in stomach with kitchen knife then taunted him outside Pontypool Tesco
- Enchanting images of the hauntingly beautiful Clawdd Farm - abandoned to ruin
- The five best fish and chip shops in Gwent - as chosen by you