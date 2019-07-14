The annual Party in the Park event was held in Pontypool Park on Saturday, with crowds enjoying a day of music, dancing and family fun.

This year's event was organised by Pontypool Community Council, after Torfaen council decided to withdraw funding.

South Wales Argus: The Tenovus Choir at Party in the Park, Pontypool. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe Tenovus Choir at Party in the Park, Pontypool. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

 

South Wales Argus: The Tenovus Choir performs on the stage.The Tenovus Choir performs on the stage.

 

South Wales Argus: James Wallace with Circus Whiz at Party in the Park.Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukJames Wallace with Circus Whiz at Party in the Park.Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

 

South Wales Argus: Osbourne House Lodge nursery at Party in the Park, Pontypool.Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukOsbourne House Lodge nursery at Party in the Park, Pontypool.Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

 

South Wales Argus: The crowd enjoys a performance by The Tenovus Choir. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThe crowd enjoys a performance by The Tenovus Choir. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

 

South Wales Argus: Thomas Hall, aged 3, and Liam Hall, aged 5, playing some samba rhythms. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.ukThomas Hall, aged 3, and Liam Hall, aged 5, playing some samba rhythms. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk