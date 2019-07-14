FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire at a former youth centre in Pontllanfraith on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out just before 9pm at the former youth centre on Sir Ivor's Road, and firefighters were at the scene until 11.30pm.

(Firefighters were called to a fire on Saturday evening at a former youth centre in Pontllanfraith. Picture: Claire Swan.)

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called out to Pontllanfraith youth centre on Sir Ivor's Road at 8.43pm on Saturday, July 13.

"We sent four fire engines, a water bowser, and an aerial (a hydraulic platform).

"The stop message came through at 11.30pm."

Local resident Claire Swan said: "We first noticed the thick smoke about 9.20pm from our back garden. I walked up to see where it was coming from.

"Sir Ivor's Road was blocked off. There were lots of fire engines and the old youth club was in flames with most of the roof burnt through.

"I pulled over on the road above and could hear pops and possible roof tiles breaking as the roof collapsed in.

(The fire at the former youth centre in Pontllanfraith was visible from across the village. Picture: Claire Swan.)

"There were flames coming from the roof and also just inside the front door. It looked like the fire started towards the back though.

"The building has been there years and has had a number of uses however was currently empty. It sad to see it burnt out it has so many memories for local people."