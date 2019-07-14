GWENT Police have issued an appeal to locate a 31-year-old Bridgend woman in relation to a fraud offence in the Newport area.

Officers believe Danielle Clutterbuck could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 205 of 14/12/18.

Alternatively, you can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously – either by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

MORE NEWS: