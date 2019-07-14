A GROUP of volunteers has transformed the land at a busy Newport junction into a blossoming community garden.

The garden, at the corner of Wharf Road and Commercial Road in Newport outside St Mary's Church, was created by the Maindee Unlimited group, and was funded by the People's Health Trust.

(The entrance to the St Mary's Community Garden in Maindee.)

The group hope that the garden, which feature vegetables, herbs, flowers, alpines, perennials and a wild area with its own green dragon, can become an area for the whole community to enjoy and take care of.

John Stone, from Maindee Unlimited, led the project.

"What attracted me to the project was seeing the potential of it," he said.

"What was previously a dumping ground which no-one would have given a second look is now a blossoming community garden.

(Flowers at the St Mary's Community Garden in Maindee)

"If you can do it on a corner like this, there's scope for doing small projects elsewhere in Newport.

"We are hoping this will be the first of many.

"It is good for wildlife and is good for biodiversity, but also brings the community together.

"We want people from all parts of the community to get involved.

"Everybody stops at these traffic lights and I think the whole of Newport has seen this garden progress.

(Reverend Dr William Ingle-Gillis, of St Mary's Church in Maindee opening the community garden.)

"Since we have started the project, we have had no problems with vandalism or fly-tipping.

"We are very fortunate with the church, who have been keen for us to do something with the land, and Newport Council have been very supportive."

Reverend Dr William Ingle-Gillis, of St Mary's Church in Maindee, who own the land which the garden has been built on, said: "We're thrilled we can help bring some brightness to the community. This is a small church with a small congregation that hasn't always known what they can do for the community.

(The land where before the community garden was built. Picture: Google Street View.)

"When Maindee Unlimited came to us with this idea to make our land blossom. This is exactly what we had been looking for.

"We are grateful for everyone that has helped and we hope that the people in Maindee will take pride in it."