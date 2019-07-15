THE warm July weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with temperatures in Newport reaching highs of 23C today (Monday) and on Tuesday.

But the sunshine will make way to more cloudy skies on Wednesday, and temperatures will drop slightly to 20C.

Good morning. Overcast in some places but the sun should break through. Risk of an isolated shower in western parts. Rob & the team here to answer your weather enquiries. Have a great day #loveukweather #MondayMotivation https://t.co/Hjw1otqXUL pic.twitter.com/4Tzt6GA8o7 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2019

There is a small chance of some rain overnight on Wednesday, moving into Thursday morning, and the weather will be changeable throughout the day, continuing into Friday.

More rain is forecast for the end of the week. On Friday, between sunny spells, the Met Office is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of rain.

It's fine and dry today, but bad news for hay fever sufferers as #pollen levels are high across most of the UK.



The #UV levels will be high for most of us too #WeatherAware



👇 pic.twitter.com/zQG2oT0THE — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2019

There is likely to be more rain on Saturday, though this should clear by the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 21C.

Sunday will be dry but cloudy.

