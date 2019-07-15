Here are details of road closures in place across Gwent today (Monday, July 15).

In Chepstow, Hocker Hill Street is closed for re-paving work. The closure is expected to be in place until August 30.

The Tintern to St Arvans road (A466) remains closed while repairs are being made to the roadside embankment. A diversion is in place via Trellech. The closure is expected to be lifted on July 26.

In Abergavenny, Baker Street and Frogmore Street are closed in both directions this week for reconstruction works. This is expected to be completed on July 22.

In northern Monmouthshire, Glangrwyney Road in Gilwern is closed while a retaining wall is being built. The closure will be lifted on Friday (July 19).

Ebbw Vale's Market Square is closed for work on the gas main which runs underneath the street. It is expected to re-open on July 24.

In Abertillery, Gladstone Street is closed in both directions for construction between Ty-Bryn Road to Cromwell Street, until Friday.

In Penperlleni, Newtown Road is closed while a new sewer is installed. Work is expected to be completed by July 27.