A TREE on the railway line is disrupting train services across South Wales, with passengers travelling to and from Newport among those affected.
The incident happened west of Cardiff, between the Cardiff Central and Pontyclun stations.
Great Western Railway services on the South Wales main line are affected, as are Transport for Wales services.
Trains between Bridgend and Cardiff Central, via Pontyclun, may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, according to National Rail Enquiries.
Disruption is expected until 12.30pm.
ℹ️#Pontyclun - Some lines have reopened following a tree blocking the railway between Pontyclun and Cardiff Central. Trains towards Bridgend may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 15, 2019
