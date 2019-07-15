CLIMATE protesters in Cardiff are causing delays for bus services between parts of Gwent and the capital.

Extinction Rebellion has organised a series of demonstrations to take place simultaneously in cities across the UK.

In Cardiff, a protest is taking place in the area outside the city's National Museum, and bus services which travel into Cardiff along that route have been affected.

Newport Bus tweeted that its number 30 service couldn't serve Greyfriars Road due to the Extinction Rebellion protest.

*Customer Notice* Our 30 service cannot serve Greyfriars road outbound due to the Extinction Rebellion protest the bus will divert via Mill Street, Canal street, Bute terrace, Churchill way and Station Terrace to Newport road Cardiff until further notice. thank you — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) July 15, 2019

Instead, the buses will divert via Mill Street, Canal street, Bute Terrace, Churchill Way, and Station Terrace to Newport Road until further notice.

And Stagecoach took to social media to inform passengers many of their services would be terminating and starting from Greyfriars Road while the disruptions continued.

Caerphilly service update: Due to protesters closing Castle Street in Cardiff - all our25 services are ending and starting at Greyfriars Road.Untill further notice We apologise for the inconvenience and will post updates when available https://t.co/9ALRPwDLCK . — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) July 15, 2019

The X3 between Cardiff and Pontypool; the X4 to Abergavenny, Brynmawr, and Ebbw Vale; and the 25 service to Caerphilly are all currently running to and from Greyfriars Road.

#Cwmbran - Due to the protests in Cardiff City Centre, service X3 will continue to operate from Greyfrairs Rd until further notice. Any further updates on this matter will be posted promptly. — Stagecoach Wales (@StagecoachWales) July 15, 2019

­— Why is there a protest in Cardiff?

Extinction Rebellion is an environmental group demanding government action against climate change.

Today's protests – in Cardiff, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, and London – form the group's so-called Summer Uprising.

"This emergency mobilisation of ordinary citizens, driven to action by the threat of climate breakdown and ecological collapse, will demand the government take immediate action to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2025," the group said in a statement.

"Through a host of non-violent protests, communities around the UK will be coming together to stage a series of creative acts of civil-disobedience – blocking specific locations, bridges and roads – while also holding talks, workshops, trainings, family friendly activities, peoples’ assemblies and more."

This morning, protesters met outside the National Museum dressed in yellow as a nod to the canaries used by coal miners. Their aim is to "disrupt central space in Cardiff".