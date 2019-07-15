THE fire which swept through a former youth club in Pontllanfraith on Saturday evening is being investigated as suspicious, Gwent Police confirmed today.

The building, on St Ivor's Road, was not in use at the time of the fire.

Pictures and video sent in by reader Claire Swan showed firefighters using a hydraulic lift to douse the flames from above.

It took South Wales Fire and Rescue Service around two-and-a-half hours to put out the fire.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesman said: "We attended a fire at the former Pontllanfraith Youth Centre on St Ivor's Road at approximately 8.55pm on Saturday, July 13.

"We are currently treating the fire as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

"Officers are asking that anyone with any information to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 540 of 13/7/19 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."