TEAMS of celebrities from the four nations of the UK took to the course at Celtic Manor Resort for a two-day competition to raise money for a charity supporting seriously unwell children and babies.

The tournament saw stars from the world of sport and showbiz, including rugby legends Sir Gareth Edwards and Mike Tindall, actor James Nesbitt, singer Brian McFadden, TV presenter Jenni Falconer, Dragon's Den's Peter Jones, and the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys battle it out to win the Celebrity Cup trophy - with hosts Wales battling to retain the title.

The event, which is now in its seventh year, raises money for one of the celebrities’ chosen charities - with Westlife band member Brian McFadden picking The Bubble Foundation, which raises money for children in need of bone marrow transplants.

The teams competed over nine holes in a round-robin match play format on Saturday and Sunday morning, with the Wales and Ireland battling it out to become champions on Sunday afternoon.

(Scotland's Rory Lawson and Jenni Falconer battle against Team Wales Jonathan Davies and Tom Shanklin at Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup. Picture: Steve Pope)

More than 3,000 people supported the teams on Saturday, and that number was expected to be bettered on Sunday.

The Red Arrows wowed spectators on Saturday with a colourful fly-past.

(The RAF Red Arrows fly over the Celtic Manor Celebrity Cup 2019. Picture: Ian Cook)

After some spectacular golf, Wales beat Ireland in the final to retain the trophy, while England finished third after beating Scotland in the third place play off.

Celtic Manor’s PR manger Paul Williams said:”It’s been a fantastic event. We’ve been lucky in terms of the weather and the celebrities have been very entertaining.

“We are very grateful for them for giving up their time for the event.

“Including Saturday night’s gala dinner, we have raised more than £35,000 The Bubble Foundation.”

(Phillip Glenister celebrates with teammate Scott Quinnell. Picture: Steve Pope)

Dragon's Den star Peter Jones said: "It's been fantastic. It's a weekend of the year that I wouldn't miss for the world.

"It's special to come together for a good cause.

"The support from the crowd is fantastic. It's so special to keep coming back."

(Jenni Falconer representing Team Scotland at Celtic Manor Resort’s Celebrity Cup. Picture: Steve Pope.)

TV presenter Jenni Falconer said: "It's been a brilliant event. It's the second time I have come. Last year I had so many amazing memories and this year I have made even more.

"The crowd offer so much support, and it's definitely something I'll be putting in my diary every year."