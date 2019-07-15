POLICE were called to the Alway area of Newport on Sunday following reports of anti-social and dangerous use of motorbikes.

The incident happened in the Aberthaw Avenue area.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said in a statement: "Officers conducted checks of the area as part of their regular patrols, and will continue to monitor the situation.

"We take illegal and antisocial use of motorbikes and other vehicles extremely seriously.

"Not only are those involved in this behaviour causing a nuisance, they are also causing damage to the local environment and putting themselves and others in danger."

They were seized for a variety of offences, including having no insurance, registration or licence, driving dangerously or trespassing.

The police spokesman added: "Working with the public and partner agencies, officers are using a range of tactics to raise awareness of how reports can be made, what the law says about this behaviour and what action we can take.

"Residents are asked to report any concerns to Gwent Police by direct messaging the Force Twitter or Facebook accounts, using the hashtag #OpHarley and quoting the reference 1900054085.

"Members of the public can also email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they would prefer, quoting the same reference."

Photographs, videos or any other supporting information can also be included in a report to the police, along with the following details:

A description of the person riding the bike or in the vehicle in question.

Where it is being used.

When it is being used - times of day or night, days of the week.

Details of the offending vehicle or bike.

Who you believe may own the vehicle or bike.

Where you believe the vehicle or bike may be stored.

