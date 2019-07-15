DOZENS of nitrous oxide canisters have been pictures littering a street in Newport this morning.

The image shows part of Commercial Road, near Bolt Street, Pill, covered with the canisters.

Inhaling laughing gas caused 25 deaths in the UK between 2010 and 2016, according to the Office of National Statistics.

A law passed in 2016 banned the use of nitrous oxide for recreational purposes, especially inhalation, and anyone caught supplying the gas for this purpose can face up to seven years in prison and an unlimited fine.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Nitrous oxide or ‘laughing gas’ as it’s more commonly known, is a gas with several legitimate uses, but when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed. However, some people also experience hallucinations, dizziness and difficulty in thinking straight.

"We would like to warn people of the dangers of inhaling this gas as there is a risk of death, as a lack of oxygen can occur when using nitrous oxide. This risk is likely to be greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.

"Anyone with concerns about the use of this gas can call Gwent Police on 101."

If you see any scenes like this you can report it on the Newport council website or at the information station - reports must include an exact location.

The ‘report it’ link is on the home page of their website, at www.newport.gov.uk.