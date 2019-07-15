A NEW action plan on stamping out sexual abuse of children in Wales has been released - and a consultation has been launched in what more can be done to protect young people from abusers.

The new Welsh Government plan, which was developed in consultation with victims of sexual abuse, is intended to provide greater protection to those at risk and ensuring they have the information they need to raise concerns.

Meanwhile, a consultation on what more can be done to protect children from abuse as well as supporting victims has been launched.

Deputy minister for health and social services Julie Morgan said: “Sexual abuse can have a devastating impact on childhoods and throughout life. We must work together to do everything we can to prevent child sexual abuse, to protect children at risk and to support children to recover from the significant harm that sexual abuse causes.

“I am clear that there can be no complacency and that tackling abuse and harm to children and adults must remain a key priority for the Welsh Government and our partners. The new plan and guidance has considered evidence from children themselves and adult survivors and I thank them for their courage in helping us.”

