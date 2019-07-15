THE European Union flag should not be given more prominence than the symbols of other nations once Brexit is completed, Monmouth MP David Davies has said.

Mr Davies was one of the most prominent pro-Brexit campaigners in the lead-up to the 2016 referendum, and has continued to speak out against the UK's membership of the organisation.

And, addressing government minister Brandon Lewis in Parliament this week, the Conservative MP said: "We shall be leaving the European Union on October 31.

"May I therefore ask the constitution minister if he will update the guidance on the flying of flags so that the European Union emblem no longer takes precedence over the national flags of Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand?"

Replying, Mr Lewis said Mr Davies had asked "a fair question".

"The government encourage departments and other institutions to fly the Union flag on designated days, but no others," he said.

"The flying of flags is deregulated and outside planning controls, and - as we will be leaving the European Union on October 31 - I share what I suspect is (Mr Davies') view that it is unlikely that we will be seeing it flying anywhere, particularly with enthusiasm, after then."

The county of Monmouthshire voted to remain in the EU in 2016 - the only region in Gwent to do so - albeit by a very small margin of 50.44 per cent to 49.56 per cent. Although Mr Davies' constituency does not cover the entire county, with the southern tip encompassing Magor and Caldicot falling into Newport East, it does include a small portion of the south-east of Torfaen County Borough, covering the easternmost portion of Cwmbran.

Both Newport and Torfaen voted to leave the EU in 2016, with voters backing leave by 55.99 per cent and 59.78 per cent respectively.