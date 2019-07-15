A WOMAN who a year ago was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years, has had her ban doubled after being found in possession of two lurcher-type dogs.

Kathleen Davidson, 65, of Newport Road, Caldicot, pleaded guilty in July last year to three offences relating to a number of horses, and was banned from keeping any animal for 10 years.

And she has now had that ban extended by a further 10 years after pleading guilty a breaching that disqualification.

Mickey and Oddball after being taken by the RSPCA

“Following several calls from members of the public a police warrant was carried out at her address, where two lurcher-type dogs were found in a reasonable body condition," said RSPCA inspector Emma Smith.

“We would very much like to thank the public for being our eyes and ears, and for letting us know this person was keeping animals despite her ban.”

As well as extending the ban, magistrates in Newport ordered Davidson to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £85. She is also subject to an 8pm-6am curfew, and electronically tagged, for four months.

A deprivation order in respect of the two dogs - known as Oddball and Mickey - was also made.

Mickey has already been rehomed, and Oddball is currently at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre and is available for rehoming.