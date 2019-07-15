Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore:

THERE are a myriad of important and pressing policy issues that the Assembly is dealing with, and this week is no exception.

From the access to medical equipment, Wales' preparedness for a no-deal Brexit, trade union social partnerships, and the climate crisis are all rightly featured prominently.

However, it is often the less noisy issues which demark the type of society we are and wish to be.

I am a passionate believer that we ensure equality in educational access.

Music and instrumental study should not be the right just for the well-off, merely for the student who can pay to play.

If music becomes purely the enclave of the upper classes as austerity bites, then we as a society are denuded.

We are poorer if individuals are denied opportunity based on lack of ability to - pay and our country loses its traditional land of song culture.

As a former musician and music teacher - and as a socialist - I believe that the arts, and in particular musical study should be available for all our pupils.

This week I was honoured to be elected as chairwoman of the first-ever cross-party group on music in the National Assembly.

I believe strongly that Wales should be leading on access to music instrumental lessons, not based on an ability to pay – but on an ability to play.

I will continue to work for that future for all of our pupils.

- The Welsh Labour Government, in partnership with the Welsh Labour group on Caerphilly County Borough Council, has worked together to combat the negative effects of nitrogen dioxide pollution on the A472 at Hafodyrynys.

The first minister, Mark Drakeford, stated in reply to a question by me: “Caerphilly County Borough Council submitted, in line with the timescale set out by my colleague, Lesley Griffiths, their plan for dealing with the negative effects of nitrogen dioxide pollution at that location.

"The plan of the county borough council is now with the Welsh Government.

"We will follow the path that we have set out with the county council - that is to say that their plan will be submitted to an independent scrutiny panel.

"That panel will report to the minister before the end of this month and, in line with the letter that the minister sent to Caerphilly County Borough Council on April 9, we repeat our commitment that, if the measures proposed by the county council stand up to that scrutiny, then we will make adequate funding available to the county borough council to enable them to implement their plan.

"And that funding will come from the £20 million clean air fund that this government has established.”

This is most welcome news for the people of Islwyn.