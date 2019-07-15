IN just over two weeks, more than 1,500 penalty charge notices have been issued to vehicles parked illegally in Newport.

The clampdown on illegal parking commenced on July 1 after Newport City Council took over parking enforcement duties from Gwent Police.

And in that time new traffic wardens - otherwise known as Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) wardens - have regularly been spotted walking the streets of Newport and have handed out more than 1,500 notices.

Councillor Roger Jeavons, the cabinet member for city services for Newport council, said civil parking enforcement had seen a reduction in the number of cars parked illegally.

“We know it is very early on for our new service but we have had some very positive feedback from the local community following the council taking over civil parking enforcement on 1 July," he said.

MORE NEWS:

“And in some areas it is very obvious that motorists have got the message that if they park illegally, and civil parking officers out on patrol witness this, then they will receive a penalty charge notice.

“We would like to thank residents, the police and local businesses who are supporting our campaign."

Anyone now found illegally parked in Newport could be fined between £25 and £70 depending on the severity of the offence and the length of time taken to pay.

All income from parking tickets will be diverted back into the council’s coffers to improve the city’s transport network.

The local authority also warned the responsibility of enforcing other traffic-related legislation, particularly for more serious offences or where it is necessary in the interests of public safety, remains with Gwent Police.