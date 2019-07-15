TWO men armed with a machete and a pole who terrorised a couple and smashed up a car in a completely senseless attack have been locked up.

Damien Luce, 22, and Daniel Drew, 19, used the weapons to shatter the windscreen and windows of Tiffany Geen’s car outside her Cwmbran home.

The aggression was motiveless and also saw threats being shouted at her and her partner who knew one of the defendants.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Luce was high on drink and drugs and is related to one of the victims but didn’t harbour a grudge against them.

Judge Michael Fitton QC was told Drew, who was armed with the pole, had yelled: “I am going to end your life. Let me in or I will knock you out.”

Prosecutor Heath Edwards said the attack took place in the early hours of the morning and Luce was wielding a large knife described as a machete.

A neighbour called the police and was warned by them to lock his doors in what was described as a “terrifying” incident.

The pair were arrested shortly after.

Luce, of Farlays, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, and Drew, formerly of Newport, both pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

The offences took place on April 7, 2018.

Judge Fitton told Luce he had a “terrible” criminal record and his previous offences include dangerous driving, drug-related matters and battery.

Stephen Thomas, representing him, said: “There is very little mitigation to be found in the offence itself.

“He was heavily intoxicated with drink and drugs. He did not brandish the machete and he left the scene prior to his co-defendant.

“He bears no animosity towards the victims and is related to one of them.

“The defendant fully understands the stress and fear his actions caused.”

Nigel Fryer for Drew said his client’s lifestyle choices left him in a “vicious circle” and he needed to mature.

Judge Fitton told Luce: “You are completely without direction in your life at the moment and there is no particular pattern to your offending.

“You are very immature and have a lot of growing up yet to do.”

Luce was jailed for 16 months.

Drew was sentenced to eight months in custody on top of a nine-year term he was given on the same day for a separate offence committed almost one year later to the day.

He nearly killed a man after

Drew pleaded guilty to wounding Jake Thomas with intent and also admitted racially aggravated public disorder, having an offensive weapon, theft of a knife and criminal damage following a series of incidents on April 6.