A BID to allow live music and alcohol at a working men’s club in Newport could be rejected due to concerns over noise.

The Pioneer Club in Rochester Road, Newport, has lodged a licensing application to allow live and recorded music and for alcohol to be supplied.

Live music could be performed up to 11pm on Saturdays and 10pm on Friday under the application.

The club says amplified music will only be played on Saturday nights and that measures will be taken to reduce noise, such as notices asking people to leave quietly and respect nearby residents.

However Newport council licensing bosses have objected to the plans, stating the application does not address some previous noise issues associated with the club.

Alastair Dearling, principal licensing officer at the council, says it is “imperative that local resident(s) are protected.”

An objection from the council says the club has previously attracted a number of complaints from residents concerning noise and disorder.

Gwent Police were contacted over the issue in January this year after and noted “a high number of youths in the street causing a noise nuisance.”

Complaints were also made last year over noise, with a warning letter sent out by Newport council to the then licence holder.

Although new applicants are behind the current plans, the council says some of these past issues have not been adequately addressed.

“Despite the application having a comprehensive club constitution unfortunately, the operating schedule unfortunately does not full address the issue of public nuisance in light of historic issues,” Mr Dearling writes.

Mr Dearling stresses the authority is “not averse” to granting permission, but says it must first be demonstrated the club will be “run in good will” and “will not cause any further public nuisance to local resident(s).”

An objection has also been lodged from a resident of nearby Conway Road, who says there has been singing and shouting until past midnight at the club.

The resident says it would be “grossly unfair for the residents” to be subjected to any further noise.

In its application, the club says CCTV and lighting will be installed to help prevent crime and promote public safety.

It says prominent notices will also people to leave quietly and that members of the club will be asked not to hang around and talk outside.

The club is described as being established for “social intercourse, mutual helpfulness, mental and moral improvement and rational recreation.”

Newport council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a meeting next Tuesday.