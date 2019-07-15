CIRCUMSTANCES changed "dramatically" between the end of a public inquiry into the proposed M4 relief road and first minister Mark Drakeford's decision to scrap it, a senior Welsh Government officer has said.

But some of the £114 million spent on the scheme could be recovered through selling land and properties along the proposed route of the new stretch of motorway which were bought in preparation for it going ahead, another senior officer has said.

Last month first minister Mark Drakeford announced the long-planned relief road was being scrapped - despite a the report of a year-long public inquiry which ended in March 2018 recommending it should be given the go-ahead.

At the time Mr Drakeford said the cost of the scheme - estimated to be upwards of £1.5 billion - as well as the environmental damage it would cause to the protected Gwent Levels, meant there was not “a compelling case in the public interest” to give it the green light.

This was despite the inquiry inspector's report concluding the scheme was “in the public interest” and "would not have any disproportionate adverse impacts”.

Speaking before a meeting of the Welsh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, director general of the Welsh Government's Economy, Skills and Natural Resources Group Andrew Slade said the context under which the inquiry was carried out was significantly different from that when the first minister made the decision on the project.

"At the point he (the inspector) embarked on his inquiry we had reason to believe we would be through austerity, out the other side of Brexit and be in a position to make the money available, so far as we were able to," he said.

"In respect of our existing borrowing powers we felt we had that adequate cover to proceed.

"In the gap from the inquiry ending to the point where the first minister was making a decision the context changed quite dramatically.

"We hadn't had a Brexit, we hadn't had a spending review - we don't even know when a spending review is likely to happen - and we have had no increase in our borrowing powers that would help cover the gap."

Late last month it was revealed the Welsh Government had spent £10.71 million over the past six years buying up land and properties along the route of the proposed road - with others bought before 2013.

And, also speaking before the committee meeting on Tuesday, the Welsh Government's deputy director for infrastructure delivery Andy Falleyn said some of these properties could be sold, while others were generating rental income for the public purse.

"Some of those properties we bought 10 to 15 years ago, so one would imagine the value of those properties is now greater than what we paid for them," he said.

"We did buy a number of properties during the public inquiry - whether they've increased or decreased in value we don't know.

"They were probably only sitting empty and idle anyway - we let them out and tenant those properties so there will be value in those."

A commission chaired by Lord Burns has been formed to look at alternative solutions to congestion around Newport, and will report back by the end of the year.