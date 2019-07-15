SCHOOL children have found a fun way to raise awareness of road safety.

Blaen-Y-Cwm Primary’s Heddlu Bach Mini Police teamed up with the local neighbourhood policing team and a local radio station for the two minute rap that highlights the dangers of poor road safety.

It also promotes safe parking and speed awareness.

Heddlu Bach officers Alfie, Tyler, Lilli and Kelsie wanted to keep children safe and that this inspired their decision to create the video.

They said: “We are always seeing parents parking really badly outside of our school which makes us scared that someone will one day get hurt.

“By creating this video, we want to raise awareness of what could happen when people park badly, or when children and parents get distracted.”

READ MORE:

Local Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Linzi Nicholls and Joanne Robins supported the Heddlu Bach in their latest project. The project was funded by the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Gwent.

PCSO Robbins said: “From the very start, the children said parking at their school was a concern for them. We worked with them to design and issue mock parking tickets to parents who were parking dangerously. The group then agreed they wanted to create a video.”

The project turned into a wider community initiative, with the lyrics to the rap being written by PCSO Nicholls and local radio station, BGfm, assisting in the production of the video.

Steve Bower, sustainability manager at BGfm said: “We at BGfm were thrilled to support the children in this project. The Heddlu Bach led the project throughout, working with us to create the video storyboard, audio and final film.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert praised the youngsters on their hard work: “I am delighted to have supported this project which aims to create a safer, more pleasant environment for pupils.

“This is a clear message from your children that they want you to think carefully about your driving habits in order to keep them, and others around them safe.”