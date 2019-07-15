PEOPLE are being encouraged to show their support for the British Transplant Games by signing up to the Donor Run due to take place in Newport.

Almost one thousand participants who have all received life-saving transplant operations are coming to Newport for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2019 which run from Thursday July 25- Sunday July 28.

And while most of the events are restricted to Britain’s transplant community – including live donors and donor families – the general public are invited to participate in The Donor Run.

Runners can opt for a 3km or 5km race and the run which takes place on Saturday July 27will start and finish at The Riverfront.

The chairman of Transplant Sport, Paul Harden, is urging as many people as possible to take part in the event which starts at 6.30pm.

“The Westfield Health British Transplant Games is an event like no other," he said.

"It is an incredible experience to see transplant recipients, live donors and donor families all come together to celebrate the benefits of organ donation.

“The Donor Run is a real centrepiece of the Games to which everyone is invited. It is an opportunity for everybody to be a part of what is the most inspiring event that has ever come to Newport. It is also a great way for people to show their support for organ donation.”

The aim of the Games is to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. And as of December 2018, there were 232 patients in Wales waiting for a transplant. In the first three-quarters of 2018/19, 19 patients died while on the active waiting list.

The event is supported by Westfield Health, Welsh Government, Newport City Council, Newport Live, the local health boards across Wales, NHS Blood and Transplant, Kidney Care UK, Anthony Nolan Register, Donor Family Network, Believe Organ Donor Support and Global Kidney Foundation. Further sponsors include Friars Walk, Icon Design, Rodney Parade, Celtic Manor and Newport NOW BID.

If you are interested in the Donor Run, which will start at 6.30pm on July 27, it will cost £10 per person and registration opens from 5.30pm.

For more information or to sign up to the Donor Run, visit