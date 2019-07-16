COMMUNITY and faith-based groups in Wales can now apply for funding to help them dispel some of the myths around organ donation in black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.

Applications for funding have opened as a survey reveals that, while understanding and support for organ donation is growing among black and Asian communities, 20 per cent of respondents said they would not donate organs, and 43 per cent said they did not know.

The main barrier is the belief that organ donation is against their culture or religion - however, all the major religions in the UK support organ donation and transplantation.

The latest survey on the issue, carried out in March, shows understanding of organ donation and the issues surrounding it is improving, among black, Asian and ethnic minority communities, with 39 per cent of respondents answering correctly that a person can get a better a match with a donor of their own ethnicity. This was up from 22 per cent in a May 2018 survey.

And 35 percent of respondents stated that black and Asian people are proportionally more likely to need an organ, compared with 11 percent in May 2018.

The community investment scheme, with a 'pot' of £20,000 is designed to help break down myths and barriers, and to increase support for organ donation among black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.

It is part of a Government campaign led by NHS Blood and Transplant with support from the National BAME Transplant Alliance (NBTA) to address the urgent need for black, Asian and minority ethnic donors. It is funded by the Welsh Government and the Department of Health and Social Care, and is led by NHS Blood and Transplant.

“There has been a big increase in consent rates for organ donation in Wales recently, but there are still people dying waiting for a transplant so we need as many people as possible, from all ethnic backgrounds to agree to donate," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"This latest research highlights the many misconceptions people still have about organ donation.

"We want to make sure people are fully informed when making their decision, which is why we are offering funding to help community groups talk to people from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds about organ donation and the positive impact a decision to donate can have.”

Anthony Clarkson, NHS Blood and Transplant interim director for organ donation and transplantation, said: “The projects funded under round one of this scheme have initiated and informed conversations across a spectrum of faiths and communities about the precious gift of organ donation.

“We are delighted to be able to support a second round of this fantastic community-led work, and hopefully encourage more people from black, Asian, mixed race and minority ethnic backgrounds to decide that they want to be a lifesaving organ donor and share that decision with their families.”