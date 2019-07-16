THE University of South Wales (USW) has sold its former campus in Caerleon for £6.2m to a property developer.

The site has now, however, been sold to Flintshire-based Redrow plc.

A spokeswoman for Redrow confirmed the sale and said that the company will be proposing the development of approximately 220 homes.

She said: "We can confirm we have agreed the purchase of the former campus site in Caerleon from the University of South Wales.

"We will now be working with Newport City Council’s Planning team to engage in consultation and to submit plans for the site. We will be proposing the development of approximately 220 homes which will comprise a variety of properties for first time buyers, families and retirees in the area.

"The main listed building in the heart of the site is to be retained and will become the centre piece of the development and our proposals will respect and be sympathetic to the building.

"We are committed to creating thriving communities in the areas in which we build our homes and this new development will bring much needed housing to the region."

A USW spokesman added that the new owner will work with the local authority on the site's future.

"[We have] agreed the sale of the former campus site in Caerleon to Redrow," he said.

"The price has been agreed as £6.2m.

"An independent valuation says this represents its fair market value.

"As USW does not use or need the former campus, selling the site part of USW's charitable obligations to make the best use of its assets to support teaching and learning in higher education.

"This sale will allow USW and its partners to move forward and explore what is now possible in the timing and funding options for the developments of higher education in the Newport city centre. We will work with Newport City Council on the future in the city.

"The new owner will now work with the council on the future of the Caerleon site."

MORE NEWS:

Under the contested proposals, up to 263 new homes would have replaced the old university’s student halls and teaching blocks. The Grade II listed main campus building, Felthorpe House, TJ Webly and Ty Hywel, would have been retained but converted for an extra 47 apartments.

Residents in Caerleon had previously voiced their concerns that any significant development on the site could exacerbate existing congestion and air quality issues in the area.

Redrow has been behind many housing developments across Gwent, including Mon Bank in Newport, Carnegie Court, Bassaleg, The Maltings, Llantarnam as well as in other areas.