SCHOOLS will receive an extra INSET day each summer for the next three years.

The decision, announced by the Welsh Government, was made to give teachers more time to prepare for the new curriculum for Wales, which will be rolled out from 2022.

The National Education Union (NEU) Cymru welcomed the news.

"We are hugely pleased to see an extra INSET day to help education professionals plan for the new Curriculum," said secretary David Evans.

"We have been asking for extra time for teachers and support staff to help them plan for the changes.

"The principles of the new Curriculum are welcome. But we need to make sure we have the resources available to support its implementation. An extra INSET for the next three years will go some way towards giving our members time to make the necessary changes in their school."

The education minister, Kirsty Williams, will now be writing to schools this week to highlight how valuable this extra time is.

She said: “We want the best possible education for our pupils and to achieve this we need to make sure teachers are well prepared to do what they do best.



“This additional INSET day, alongside the unprecedented investment we’ve made in our teachers, shows how serious we are about giving them the time and support they need to teach the new curriculum.”

With just four days left to respond to the consultation on the draft curriculum, the minister is also urging everyone to have their say before this Friday.

She added: “Thanks to everyone who’s come forward with their thoughts, ideas and feedback so far. For the first time in the history of this nation, we will have our own made in Wales curriculum, and it’s absolutely crucial that we get this right.

“Whether you’re a teacher, pupil, parent, lecturer or business owner; whoever you are, if you have a stake in education in Wales, I want you to have your say.”

The Welsh Government recently invested £24million in teachers through the National Approach to Professional Learning (NAPL) - the single biggest investment in teachers’ professional learning since devolution.