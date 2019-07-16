BUS routes are still being disrupted as the Extinction Rebellion protest enters its second day in Cardiff.

Streets in Cardiff are still closed, leading to amended bus services in and out of the capital.

Stagecoach tweeted this morning to advise that the 25 service between Caerphilly and Cardiff will terminate and begin at Greyfriars Road.

They have also advised that this will be the same for the X3 between Cwmbran and Cardiff.

Newport Bus have confirmed the 30 and X30 will continue to be disrupted and will start and terminate at Greyfriars Road.

The buses will divert via Mill Street, Canal street, Bute Terrace, Churchill Way, and Station Terrace to Newport Road until further notice.

Updates will be posted on the Newport Bus Twitter feed.

The climate change protest is expected to last at least three days and Castle Street will stay closed during this period.

Extinction Rebellion are an environmental group who are demanding that the government take action against climate change. The protests in Cardiff are joined by protests in Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow and London and form the group's 'Summer Uprising'.

"This emergency mobilisation of ordinary citizens, driven to action by the threat of climate breakdown and ecological collapse, will demand the government take immediate action to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2025," the group said in a statement.

"Through a host of non-violent protests, communities around the UK will be coming together to stage a series of creative acts of civil-disobedience – blocking specific locations, bridges and roads – while also holding talks, workshops, trainings, family friendly activities, peoples’ assemblies and more."