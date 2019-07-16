AN INSPIRATIONAL six-year-old disabled boy has written a poem about his condition and wants to share it for other children living with disabilities.

Ryan Cunningham from Nantyglo suffers from a form of Cerebral Palsy called Hemiplegia, where there is damage to the part (hemisphere) of the brain that controls muscle movements.

The condition affects his movement and posture down one side of his body

His mother, Cassandra Cunningham, said it took Ryan until the age of five to be able to take his first few steps and still finds it difficult.

She explained that the condition often puts Ryan in a lot of pain, causing him to during the night because of it, but still manages to wake up with a smile on his face.

(Ryan (Left) and his big brother Isaac)

“He could swim before he could even walk,” said Mrs Cunningham.

“He’s been called an inspiration by those that meet him.

"He’s so positive and always has a smile on his face, even managing to wake up with one.”

(Ryan with his mother Cassandra, dad Stuart and brother Isaac)

Recently, Ryan decided to write a poem about his disability after reading one his mother wrote for him, but decided it wasn’t positive enough.

“I write a poem for the boys’ birthday’s every year. One came up on my Facebook that I had written for Ryan and it was really negative about me,” said Mrs Cunningham.

“I blamed Ryan’s condition on myself and said it was all my fault.”

Ryan, upon reading the poem, suggested an alternative.

“He said to me that it’s not my fault and wanted to write his own poem; a more positive onexplainedined Mrs Cunningham.

“He told me that it’s not my fault and he doesn’t mind the way he is.”

Ryan has recently taken up kickboxing with his big brother Isaac, who is nine.

Despite the difficulties he has faced while taking part, as it will take him longer than most to achieve his belts, he doesn’t let that stop him.

“Ryan takes everything in his stride. He is so determined to achieve his goals and sets out to accomplish whatever he puts his mind too,” added Mrs Cunningham.

“He’s got his yellow belt now and he’s enjoying learning.”

(Ryan and Isaac with their kits on)

Ryan’s teachers are amazed at his progress and determination and recently won the Outstanding Pupil Award at his school prize assembly.

“People often take for granted the things that Ryan struggles and has to work harder for,” said Mrs Cunningham.

“Whenever I’m feeling tired and fed up, I look at Ryan and think of how positive he is throughout all his hardships.”

Ryan wants people to know: “It’s hard being disabled because you might not be able to do things like your friends. But I will never give up because I’m a superhero.”