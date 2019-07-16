MORE plant-based meals will be offered across Newport’s schools from next year in a bid to improve healthy eating options.

Newport City Council has been urged to show “environmental leadership” by broadening menus within schools to reflect changing attitudes towards diets and climate change.

Welsh Government guidance suggests that all pupils are provided a vegetarian main meal option, but the council wants to go a step further by increasing the meat-free offer while reducing meat options.

The changes, which will come into force from September 2020, were revealed after the cabinet member for education, Councillor Gail Giles, was asked about the council’s stance on the issue.

Newport Independents Councillor Chris Evans urged the Labour administration to show “environmental leadership” by encouraging a greater uptake in plant-based meals.

“Diets need to alter to address the climate crisis, including by eating less meat and more beans and pulses,” said Cllr Evans.

“With increasing numbers of pupils now striking over climate change, food and diet is an issue of growing importance to young people, and we have an opportunity to prepare future generations.”

Cllr Giles said she had paid for a fact-finding trip to Finland last year to meet with schools and local authorities to see how they were providing school meals.

Councillor Gail Giles

Following the visit, officers were asked to develop a new strategy for the school meals service in Newport after Cllr Giles observed “leading” practices abroad.

School meals providers will be invited to bid for the contract once it is advertised in the autumn.

Responding to climate concerns, Cllr Giles said: “Young people are very engaged with the issues of climate change and understand the impact of human behaviour on the environment.

“As someone who does not eat meat, I am pleased to note that there are already schools who have introduced ‘vegetarian days’.

“Therefore, the opportunity to expand plant-based menu options as a consensual choice does exist and the new service model will ensure that the provider develops the menu to reflect this new awareness.”