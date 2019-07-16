A NEWPORT drug dealer who brutally killed a young father whilst high on crack cocaine was jailed for more than 20 years.

John Junior Phillips was the ringleader of a gang who carried out a savage attack on Anthony Winter which last for five hours.

He was convicted last month of manslaughter after a trial and killed the Cardiff drug addict over a £500 debt he owed.

The 28-year-old, known as JJ, of Baird Close, Malpas, was jailed for 22 years by Mrs Justice Jefford at Cardiff Crown Court today.

Two co-defendants were also sentenced.

James Jones, aged 19, of Bedwas Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, was jailed for life, with a minimum tariff of 20 years before he is eligible for parole, after he admitted murder.

Harvey Huchet, aged 17, of Chapel Wood, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, was locked up for 12 years after he was also convicted of manslaughter by a jury.

Two more defendants are due to be sentenced later this afternoon.

Phillips’ girlfriend at the time, Lauren Hutchinson, aged 19, of Munnings Drive, Newport, is to find out her fate after she pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

And a 17-year-old girl, who also cannot be named, is also appearing after she also admitted perverting the course of justice.

She was cleared of murder.

The judge told Phillips, who was smoking crack cocaine in the lead up to the beating he dished out, that: “You were the ringleader of a vicious and sustained assault on Anthony Winter.

“You were the leader of this gang attack. It led to persistent violence over a period of hours.”

She described the father-of-one death as "horrific".

In a powerful victim impact statement, Mr Winter’s aunt Helen Mitchell told the court how her “laid back” nephew “didn’t have a malicious bone in his body”.

She told the court how the Liverpool supporter had been a bright child who had wanted to be a fighter pilot.

Mrs Mitchell said her family were in shock when they found out their relatives had been killed “son violently and had died alone”.

Prosecutor Christopher Clee QC told the jury during the trial how the 32-year-old Mr Winter was tortured at a Newport flat before he was later fatally stabbed in woodland in St Mellons.

The drug addict was lured to Hutchinson’s apartment at Munnings Drive in the St Julians area of Newport last November.

William Hughes QC, for Phillips, said the defendant was suffering from health issues and there was a potential for self-harm.

David Elias QC, representing James, told the court the best mitigation he could forward for him was his guilty plea to murder and his young age.

Siobhan Grey QC, for the boy, said her client had shown remorse and there were hopes he could be rehabilitated away from a life of crime.