A CWMBRAN man has been recalled to prison.

Aaron Nelson, aged 29, is from Cwmbran and has links to Bargoed in Caerphilly.

He also goes by the name of Aaron Morgan.

He was serving a 10 month prison sentence for fraud and released on April 16.

Gwent Police are appealing for his location as he has breached his licence conditions.

If you see him or know where he is, please call 101, quoting: 1900254018.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.