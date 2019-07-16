IT'S almost time for Gwent's classic rock celebration.

Steelhouse Festival is taking place in Aberbeeg between July 26 and July 28 and you can be there courtesy of the South Wales Argus.

We have teamed up with the festival to offer five pairs of tickets, including camping (but no tent sorry, you have to get that yourself), for the whole weekend.

(These fans enjoyed themselves at Steelhouse Festival, this could be you if you enter the competition. Picture: Mark Lewis)

Now in it's ninth year, a whole host of classic rock legends have graced the Steelhouse Festival stages including Feeder, Reef, Black Star Riders, Skindred, Myles Kennedy, The Darkness and more.

Held at Hafod-y-Dafyl Farm in Aberbeeg, near Ebbw Vale, the first Steelhouse, headlined by The Quireboys and Tigertailz, took place in 2011, since then, the UK's highest music festival, has seen fans and acts from across the world descend on the hillside.

The capacity for this year's festival, known as Wales' best kept secret, is set to be 7,500 per day.

Beginning as a monthly club night at Ebbw Vale Rugby Club, Mikey Evans and Max Rhead have watched it grow into the spectacle it is today.

2019 Steelhouse Festival will see Thunder perform a UK festival exclusive and Thin Lizzy performing a 40th anniversary set for seminal album Black Rose.

If you want to be in with a chance to attend, just tell us the answer to this simple question:

Who were the two headliners for the first Steelhouse Festival?

Email your name, answer and a contact number to elizabeth.birt@newsquest.co.uk

Entries must be in by Sunday, July 21 and the first five correct entries will win the pairs of tickets.