A COMMUNITY organisation in Torfaen has been handed £25,000 from the Welsh Government towards refurbishing public toilets.

Pontypool's Garndiffaith Community Association has been given the cash, to be used to refurbish the public toilets in the Millennium Hall in Top Road, as part of a £2.4 million handout from the Welsh Government.

The money is being handed out as part of the Community Facilities Programme, which has handed out 121 grants totalling £22.2 million since 2015.

Deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt said: “The Community Facilities Programme is a fantastic opportunity, offering grants to community-led projects to improve regularly accessed and much needed community facilities. These include sports clubs, community centres, village halls and green spaces.

“I’m pleased to announce 16 projects who’ll benefit from a share of over £2.3 million in funding, enabling projects worth close to £5.3 million to go ahead.

“Applications are open year-round for this programme and I’d urge any local facilities to find out more and see if this funding could help them evolve and grow for their community and its needs.”