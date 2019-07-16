POLICE are investigating after a taxi was "deliberately" set on fire on a Newport street.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police were called to the scene at Bryngwyn Road in Newport just after 2am.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 2.35am this morning (16/7/19), we received reports of a car on fire in Bryngwyn Road, Newport.

"South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had extinguished a fire in a parked black Peugeot taxi before officers attended. Damage was also caused to a nearby Fiat 500 vehicle. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 36 of 16/7/19. Alternatively, direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that they attended the fire prior to the police attending.

A spokeswoman said: "At approximately 02:16am on Tuesday, 16th of July 2019, we received reports of a vehicle fire.

"A crew from Maindee attended the scene and assisted in extinguishing the fire. A stop message was received at 2:48pm."