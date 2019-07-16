A FIVE-YEAR-OLD who has been admitted to hospital almost 100 times in three years is appealing for help to find his best friend.

Rory Vaughan from Cwmbran has been left devastated by the loss of Mike the monkey.

He was last seen in Home Bargains in Cwmbran on Saturday, July 13, where Rory put him down.

The family left without picking Mike up, and when they went back to the store to get him, te monkey had disappeared.

Mike has been by Rory’s side every time Rory has been in hospital.

The tot has been in hospital 95 times in the past three years with has chronic asthma and croup.

Devastated mum Lucy Vaughan said: “He’s heartbroken. Rory is normally asleep by eight each night but the past few nights he’s been up until 11 and he cries all the time. He can’t settle without Mike.

“I’m worried that next time he goes to hospital, it will be a nightmare as Mike has always been there.

"When Rory has had to have a nebuliser, Mike has had on. It comforts him and lets him know its okay to have a mask on his face because Mike does too.”

The family are due to go on holiday at the end of this month, which will be Rory’s first time abroad, and they even bought holiday clothes for Mike.

Little Rory said “I can’t go on holiday without him.”

Mike the monkey is a bit worn from all the years of love and has cotton hanging from his mouth.

(Mike the monkey wants to come home)

He was originally bought from the Card Factory, but they now do not sell them and Rory will know if it isn't Mike.

The family would like whoever has picked him up to please return him to their little boy.

If you have seen the monkey, please call Lucy on 01633 895556 or 07811182892