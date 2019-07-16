GWENT has again triumphed in the Green Flag awards.

Each county across the region has received multiple awards for their quality parks or green spaces. The Green Flag award is an international mark of recognition and the winners have been unveiled by Keep Wales Tidy.

(Beechwood Park's Green Flag flying high after it was first awarded in 2018, the park has again received the award in 2019.)

In Caerphilly County Borough, Morgan Jones Park in Caerphilly, Bargoed’s Parc Cwm Darran, Cwmcarn’s Forest Drive, Crosskeys’ Waunfawr Park, Ystrad Mynach Park and Brithdir Cemetery in New Tredegar will all be flying the Green Flag.

The Green Flag Community Award has also been awarded to Windy Ridge Allotment, Morgan Jones Community Allotment, Shingrig Road Allotments, St Andrews Community Churchyard, Trevelyan Court, Coed-Y-Werin/Caerphilly, Trethomas Community Allotment, Aber Valley Community Allotment, Taraggon Eductional Garden, St Martins Church and Waunfawr Community Garden.

Belle Vue Park and Beechwood Park in Newport and Gwent Crematorium in Cwmbran have been given the award in recognition of their floral displays, facilities and commitment to delivering quality green space.

(Staff at Beechwood Park after being awarded the Green Flag for the first time in 2018. Photo: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Alongside this, Belle Vue Park has also kept its Heritage Award status and Maindee District and Lysaghts Institute were awarded the Community Award.

Newport City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Councillor Deb Harvey, said the awards are a recognition of all the hard work of the green services team.

“Winning the prestigious Green Flag awards is fantastic news and once again a testament to the constant hard work and dedication of our green team staff who ensure our parks are great places to visit and enjoy.

“And the grounds of the crematorium provide a haven of peace and tranquillity for mourners at such a sad time,” said Cllr Harvey.

Cwmbran Boating Lakes, Garn Lakes, Panteg Park and Pontypool Park all win the Green Flag for Torfaen for their excellent facilities and commitment to providing quality green space.

The community awards in Torfaen were given to Llanfrechfa Grange Walled Garden, Blaen Bran Community Woodland and Henllys Local Nature Reserve.

Torfaen councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “We are very proud of our parks and green spaces in Torfaen, and we’re thrilled that four of our spaces have been awarded Green Flag status.

“Wherever you see a Green Flag you know you’re visiting an exceptional place with high standards. It takes pride and dedication to achieve this status so well done to everyone who made it possible.

“We would also like to congratulate and thank all volunteers who manage the Llanfrechfa Grange walled garden, Blaen Bran Community Woodland and Henllys Local Nature Reserve because today these areas have all been awarded the Green Flag Community Award.”

For Blaenau Gwent the award winners were Bedwellty House & Park and Bryn Bach Park. Community Awards were given to Beaufort Hill Woodlands, Garden Festival Parklands, Parc Nant y Waun, Terence Garden Welfare Park and Trevor Rowson Park.

King George V Playing Field in Caldicot, Dewstow Cemetery, Caldicot Castle and Country Park, Castle Meadows and Old Station in Tintern represented Monmouthshire in the full awards.

While Bailey Park, Crick Woodland, Crick Meadow, Crucorney Allotments, Goytre Community Garden, Laurie Jones Community Orchard and The Cornfield all won the Community Award.

(Goytre Community Garden has received its Green Flag Community Award for the fourth year in a row)

Monmouthshire County Councillor Paul Jordan, Cabinet member with responsibility for Attractions said: “It’s wonderful to hear that our attractions have yet again been awarded the Green Flag Award.

“The Old Station, Caldicot Castle with its Country Park and are among the venues that people flock to visit. I am particularly pleased that the awards recognise the outstanding dedication and role of the volunteers at each site. This summer I urge residents to visit our brilliant attractions as there is so much to see and do.’

County Councillor Richard John, Cabinet Member for Countryside said: “I am so pleased that Abergavenny’s Castle Meadows has gained the recognition that it deserves. So many residents and visitors flock to Abergavenny and use the Meadows for dog walking, picnics and fun with their families. I hope that the area continues to be a place close to many people’s hearts.”

All of the sites are popular places to visit and if you want to make the most of the summer weather, they may be just what you need.